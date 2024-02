PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Dripping Springs’ Greyson Billodeau, a pitcher on the Tigers junior varsity team, delivers a pitch to a Wimberley batter. Dripping Springs and Wimberley coaches got a good look at several pitchers when the two teams played a scrimmage game on Feb. 12 at the Tigers home field.

Sports Briefs Texans Baseball tops Tigers with 3 runs in 9th inning WIMBERLEY — Wimberley traveled to face Dripping Springs in a scrimmage baseball game on Monday, Feb. 12 and went home with a 5-2 victory after shutting out the Tigers in six straight innings.