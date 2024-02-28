Dripping Springs High School seniors named National Merit finalists

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs High School seniors Luke Bohan and William Johns were selected as National Merit Finalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors are recognized with this prestigious honor.

Bohan and Johns were selected as semifinalists in September 2023 after recording some of the highest scores on the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Of the 16,000 students who were named semifinalists, approximately 15,000 have been named finalists.

To become a National Merit Finalist, students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, plan to enroll full-time in college the following fall, be endorsed and recommended by the high school principal, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm their earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Throughout the spring, roughly half of the finalists will be notified that they have been selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award.