Subscribe
Dripping Springs Lady Tigers lose to Johnson High School Jaguars
Tiger Alison Dement (No. 18) battles for the ball against Jaguar London Lakos (No. 12) during the second half of the game. PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ
Dripping Springs Tigers, Johnson Jaguars, Sports
Staff Report on
February 28, 2024
Dripping Springs Lady Tigers lose to Johnson High School Jaguars

PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Tiger Alison Dement (No. 18) battles for the ball against Jaguar London Lakos (No. 12) during the second half of the game. The Dripping Springs Lady Tigers soccer team hosted the Johnson High School Jaguars on Feb. 20 at Tiger Stadium. The final score was Jaguars 2, Tigers 1. The Tigers are currently sixth place in district and the Jaguars are in second place. The Tigers next home game will be March 5, where they will host the Del Valle High School Cardinals.

Wimberley ISD approves 2024-25 academic calendar
Community, Education, News, Wimberley
Wimberley ISD approves 2024-25 academic calendar
WIMBERLEY — At its Feb. 12 meeting, the Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees approved the district's 2024-25 academic calendar. The construction of the cal...
February 28, 2024
Former KPD facility begins demolition
Community, Kyle, News
Former KPD facility begins demolition
Construction crews demolish the former Kyle Police Department facility, located north of city hall. KPD relocated to the newly-built Public Safety Cen...
February 28, 2024
Most Read
Kyle Police arrests man for murder
Breaking News, Kyle
Kyle Police arrests man for murder
By Staff Report 
February 23, 2024
KYLE — The Kyle Police Department arrested Kyle resident Marco Sanchez, 43, for the murder of a woman. According to a press release, KPD received a ca...
Kyle man sentenced to probation for strangulation
Breaking News, Hays County...
Kyle man sentenced to probation for strangulation
By Staff Report 
February 20, 2024
KYLE — Robert Rene Rangel Jr., 34, of Kyle was sentenced by Judge Wright-Reneau of the 207th District Court on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. He was convict...
San Marcos man convicted of sexual assault
Breaking News, Hays County...
San Marcos man convicted of sexual assault
By Staff Report 
February 20, 2024
SAN MARCOS — A Hays County jury found Maximillian Decker-Dilieto, 26, guilty of two counts of sexual assault on Thursday, Feb. 15. Decker-Dilieto was ...
A New Era: Hays Hawks welcome new football coach
Hays Hawks, Sports
A New Era: Hays Hawks welcome new football coach
February 21, 2024
BUDA — On Jan. 22, the head football coaching vacancy for Hays High School was officially filled when it was announced that Mark Torres, former Pebble...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.