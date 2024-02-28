Dripping Springs Lady Tigers lose to Johnson High School Jaguars

PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Tiger Alison Dement (No. 18) battles for the ball against Jaguar London Lakos (No. 12) during the second half of the game. The Dripping Springs Lady Tigers soccer team hosted the Johnson High School Jaguars on Feb. 20 at Tiger Stadium. The final score was Jaguars 2, Tigers 1. The Tigers are currently sixth place in district and the Jaguars are in second place. The Tigers next home game will be March 5, where they will host the Del Valle High School Cardinals.