Dripping Springs sets school swimming records at State

In Dripping Springs High School’s second year competing in class 6A, the girls swim team of freshman Izzy Boldrick, sophomore Laurel Hoskovec, junior Macie McCurry and senior Anna Hoskovec earned a 14th place finish at the UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet at the University of Texas Swim Center in Austin, held Feb. 23 and 24.