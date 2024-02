Wimberley’s Bryson Anderson (No. 2) loses control of the ball after being fouled in the Texan Bi-District playoff game by Young Men’s Leadership Academy’s Jeremiah Conaway (No. 1). PHOTO BY PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK

Season ends for Wimberley boys WIMBERLEY — Wimberley High School senior Ethan Sharp scored a team high 27 points on nine three pointers in a resounding 88-47 Bi-District home game win over the Young Men’s Leadership Academy on Feb. 20.