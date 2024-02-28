Subscribe
Wimberley ISD approves 2024-25 academic calendar
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, Education, News, Wimberley
Staff Report on
February 28, 2024
Wimberley ISD approves 2024-25 academic calendar

WIMBERLEY — At its Feb. 12 meeting, the Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees approved the district’s 2024-25 academic calendar.

The construction of the calendar was led by Assistant Superintendent Jason Valentine, who relied on input and feedback from multiple groups, consisting of parents and staff members. The District Educational Improvement Committee (DEIC) and the Superintendent’s Faculty Advisory Committee (SFAC) both submitted features they wanted to see in the calendar, while balancing state requirements that include instructional minutes, student holidays and other dates. Six different draft calendars were created that reflected this input.

Feedback from the DEIC and SFAC narrowed down the number of options from six to two and the WISD staff was given the option to vote on the two final calendar versions via a staff survey.

The final version, which was the one the board approved, was the top choice among staff and features the following calendar highlights:

• Waiver in-district professional development July 29 – Aug. 2, 2024

• Teacher in-service begins on Aug. 5, 2024

• First day of school – Aug. 14, 2024

• Last day of school – May 22, 2025

• Nov. 1 is a parent conference day for Blue Hole Primary and Jacob’s Well Elementary and a teacher professional development/in-service day for junior high/high school (no classes for students at any campus)

• Christmas break is Dec. 19 – Jan. 6 (teachers return on Monday, Jan. 6; students return on Tuesday, Jan. 7)

• Spring break is March 17 – 21

• There are four-day weekends for students on Oct. 11-14, Feb. 14-17 (Presidents Day) and April 18-21 (Easter weekend)

• Graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025

• May 23 is a teacher work day

• There are also extra instruction days built into the calendar to allow for potential weather events or unplanned early releases.

WISD extended a special thank you to the calendar sponsors for the 2024-25 academic calendar: The Bailey Group – Hill Country Real Estate and Texas Regional Bank. These sponsorships will allow WISD to distribute magnetic calendars to each of its students and staff members in August.

Former KPD facility begins demolition
Community, Kyle, News
Former KPD facility begins demolition
Construction crews demolish the former Kyle Police Department facility, located north of city hall. KPD relocated to the newly-built Public Safety Cen...
February 28, 2024
I never said goodbye
Columns
I never said goodbye
Right before the holidays, I heard the tragic news that one of my classmates from high school unexpectedly passed away in his New York apartment. When...
February 28, 2024
Most Read
Kyle Police arrests man for murder
Breaking News, Kyle
Kyle Police arrests man for murder
By Staff Report 
February 23, 2024
KYLE — The Kyle Police Department arrested Kyle resident Marco Sanchez, 43, for the murder of a woman. According to a press release, KPD received a ca...
Kyle man sentenced to probation for strangulation
Breaking News, Hays County...
Kyle man sentenced to probation for strangulation
By Staff Report 
February 20, 2024
KYLE — Robert Rene Rangel Jr., 34, of Kyle was sentenced by Judge Wright-Reneau of the 207th District Court on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. He was convict...
San Marcos man convicted of sexual assault
Breaking News, Hays County...
San Marcos man convicted of sexual assault
By Staff Report 
February 20, 2024
SAN MARCOS — A Hays County jury found Maximillian Decker-Dilieto, 26, guilty of two counts of sexual assault on Thursday, Feb. 15. Decker-Dilieto was ...
A New Era: Hays Hawks welcome new football coach
Hays Hawks, Sports
A New Era: Hays Hawks welcome new football coach
February 21, 2024
BUDA — On Jan. 22, the head football coaching vacancy for Hays High School was officially filled when it was announced that Mark Torres, former Pebble...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.