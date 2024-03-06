Dripping Springs High School sophomores advance to International Career Development Conference

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Three Dripping Springs High School DECA students qualified for the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) after competing at the State Career Development Conference in Houston.

DECA’s mission is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

Advancing to the ICDC are sophomores Jack McClure (Principles of Hospitality & Tourism), Emily McKey (Quick Service Restaurant Management Series) and Bella Rose (Restaurant & Food Service Management Series). In addition, Reese Baker (Franchise Business Plan), Lauren Kethley (Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making), Natalia Patel (Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making) and Tana Steinbach (Franchise Business Plan) were named state finalists in their respective events.

The ICDC will be held April 27-30 in Anaheim, California.