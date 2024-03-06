Dripping Springs launches enhanced website transportation section

DRIPPING SPRINGS — To help communicate with residents and business owners about transportation issues, the city of Dripping Springs launched an enhanced section on its website to answer questions, guide residents to the best places for information and direct residents to the best places to provide comments.

The launch of the transportation portal comes after residents have raised questions and concerns surrounding the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) plans to improve the US 290 Corridor between Austin and Dripping Springs, according to a news release.

Per TxDOT, with traffic volumes on US 290 expected to double by 2045, upgrades are needed to improve safety and mobility in the corridor, enhance accessibility for residents and businesses, improve connectivity, improve emergency response times and minimize impacts to the community and natural environment, the news release continued.

“We know that traffic is one of the major concerns of our residents. TxDOT has been cooperating with the city on a plan to improve US 290 and has been holding public meetings on its plans, but there is so much more to helping with the traffic than just 290. Improving transportation accessibility and reducing congestion are paramount priorities for our city and we have been proactive on it, as well as dealing with the drainage issues related to roads,” said Dripping Springs Mayor Bill Foulds. “Another priority is making sure we are communicating all that we are doing and conveying the latest information on transportation projects to residents, so we’re excited about this enhanced transportation information section of our website.”

While TxDOT is currently focusing on the US 290 Corridor, the city of Dripping Springs has been working on many ways to relieve traffic, including releasing its Transportation Master Plan in 2021: “The plan is dynamic and was released following years of extensive meetings and public open houses. It is a long-range planning document that we will continue to update, that defines goals and policies for our transportation system. It includes recommendations to prepare for the future needs of the community,” Foulds said.

The city’s both short- and long-term traffic improvements are included in the Master Plan. Funding and resources are not available to implement all recommended projects immediately, so projects are prioritized and critical and/or short-term projects are identified in the plan.

Some of its short-term goals from the plan have already been met, such as the extension of Roger Hanks Parkway and the creation of Lone Peak Way — both were created in partnerships with developers and have helped with congestion at the intersection of US 290 and Route 12. Additional future short-term improvements include enhancements to Rob Shelton Boulevard. Some long-term traffic needs, along with the US 290 project, include construction of new North/South connections within Dripping Springs and construction of bypass routes around the city, the news release stated.

Recognizing the integral role that transportation plays in shaping the livability and connectivity of Dripping Springs, the new section of the website will act as a resource hub, offering residents a way to get the latest transportation information. Along with the city’s Master Transportation Plan, the section includes:

• Transportation Planning and Initiatives: Learn about ongoing transportation projects, infrastructure improvements and long-term planning efforts aimed at enhancing mobility and accessibility across the city.

• Traffic Updates: Stay informed about road closures in Dripping Springs to help plan routes and minimize commute times.

• Walkability Plans: Coming soon, information on our latest sidewalk connectivity projects.

• Community Engagement Opportunities: Learn about public hearings and forums.

• Resources and Contact Information: See who to contact for the latest information on TxDOT’s plans, the county’s plans and the city’s.

“The launch of this enhanced transportation section underscores our commitment to promoting transparency, accessibility and collaboration in addressing transportation challenges,” Foulds said. “We are doing much to help ease the traffic congestion. Yes, we have far to go, as traffic is not an overnight fix and will take ongoing planning and decisions. This one-stop section on transportation will provide our community with information and resources they are seeking. It will go a long way to keeping our residents informed on all that is going on with transportation projects in our city.”

For information specifically tied to transportation projects in Dripping Springs, visit to www.cityofdrippingsprings.com/transportation. Questions regarding transportation can be sent to the Planning Department at planning@cityofdrippingsprings.com.

The proposed plans for the US 290 project are being carried out by TxDOT, which is planning another public meeting to be held over the next few months. Questions regarding TxDOT plans and projects should be directed to TxDOT at 512-832-7060.