Dripping Springs to host third annual Brewers Festival
March 13, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — With several craft breweries in the area, the city of Dripping Springs is home to the area’s Brewers Festival.

This year’s festival, which will be held on March 23, will offer the opportunity to select tastings from 14 brewers with more than 35 options. Additional highlights include live music, a variety of local foods, a keepsake 5-ounce beer mug and a Brewers Fest shirt.

As in past years, the 2024 festival will require an advance purchase of a wristband with two tasting options available. VIP tickets are valid from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. with unlimited tastings from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and six additional tickets to use from 1-5 p.m. General admission tickets are valid from 1-5 p.m., with eight tastings.

This year’s Brewers Festival features 12 Fox Beer Co., Acopon Brewing, Fitzhugh Brewing, Ghost Note Brewing, Jester King Brewery, Suds Monkey Brewery, Twisted X Brewing and Vista Brewing, as well as invited brewers from San Marcos, Johnson City, Blanco and Marble Falls.

“Destination Dripping Springs wants to highlight the importance of our craft brewers and their contributions to Dripping Springs and the Texas beer industry,” said Samantha Larghe, brand manager of Destination Dripping Springs. “They are an important part of our growing local economy, and we want to support them and their craft as much as possible.”

The event is held rain or shine on Old Fitzhugh Road in downtown Dripping Springs with free parking, all within walking distance.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3TmQkS0.

