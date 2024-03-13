Subscribe
Dripping Springs Tigers top Georgetown East View Patriots
PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
By Albert Sanchez on
March 13, 2024
Dripping Springs Tigers top Georgetown East View Patriots

Tiger Dominic Hurley (No. 16) rounds third base after hitting a homerun over the centerfield fence with two runners on board at the Keith Tuck Memorial Baseball Tournament at Tiger Field last weekend. He was congratulated by head coach Chris Payne (No. 22). The Tigers finished strong with a 8-4 win over the Georgetown East View High School Patriots on Saturday, March 9. The next home game is slated for Monday, March 18, when the Tigers will host Johnson High School.

