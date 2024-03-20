Hays County Master Gardeners to hold Spring Plant & Tree Sale

HAYS COUNTY — Hays County Master Gardeners announced the Spring Plant & Tree Sale will be online and in-person this year.

This is considered to be the perfect time to plant and the Master Gardeners will bring their favorite vegetables and herbs for any garden. Hays County Master Gardeners are also putting their expertise to work to bring their finest plantings and transplants from their home gardens, including Texas Superstars, Texas native and adapted perennials, ornamental grasses and sedge, trees and succulents perfect for the Hill Country climate.

Texas Master Gardeners is a volunteer service program designed to bring the best horticultural practices throughout the state to county residents. To become a Texas Master Gardener, a trainee attends a minimum of 50 hours of instruction conducted through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, then shares this knowledge by donating 50 hours of volunteer service back to the community.

Texas Master Gardeners’ assistance is found across the state — in school garden projects, horticultural therapy projects, community gardens and demonstration gardens by volunteers who also conduct gardening education and discussion programs and answer gardening questions.

The online sale link, haysgardener.square.site, will be activated March 18-26. Online purchases can be picked up at the in-person shopping locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Buda Downtown Greenspace and Gazebo or from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Dripping Springs Farmers Market.

• The plants in this sale are propagated by Hays County Master Gardeners and selected specifically for the environment in this area of the state.

• The proceeds of this sale benefit continuing education programs and training classes in the community.

• The sale will feature spring/summer vegetables and herbs, Texas native and adapted plants and perennials including for xeriscape, butterfly and hummingbird gardens, ground covers and other landscape plants.

More information can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HaysCountyGardeners, Instagram at www.instagram.com/hayscountymastergardeners or on the Hays County Master Gardeners website at www.hayscountymastergardeners.org.