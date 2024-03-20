Subscribe
Hays County Master Gardeners to hold Spring Plant & Tree Sale
PHOTO COURTESY OF CONNIE WIERMAN Members of Hays County Master Gardeners get the Plant & Tree Sale ready for the in-person pick up. The online sale will be activated March 18-26 and purchases can be picked up in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Buda Downtown Greenspace and Gazebo or from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Dripping Springs Farmers Market.
Community, Hays County, News
Staff Report on
March 20, 2024
Hays County Master Gardeners to hold Spring Plant & Tree Sale

HAYS COUNTY  — Hays County Master Gardeners announced the Spring Plant & Tree Sale will be online and in-person this year.

This is considered to be the perfect time to plant and the Master Gardeners will bring their favorite vegetables and herbs for any garden. Hays County Master Gardeners are also putting their expertise to work to bring their finest plantings and transplants from their home gardens, including Texas Superstars, Texas native and adapted perennials, ornamental grasses and sedge, trees and succulents perfect for the Hill Country climate.

Texas Master Gardeners is a volunteer service program designed to bring the best horticultural practices throughout the state to county residents. To become a Texas Master Gardener, a trainee attends a minimum of 50 hours of instruction conducted through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, then shares this knowledge by donating 50 hours of volunteer service back to the community.

Texas Master Gardeners’ assistance is found across the state — in school garden projects, horticultural therapy projects, community gardens and demonstration gardens by volunteers who also conduct gardening education and discussion programs and answer gardening questions.

The online sale link, haysgardener.square.site, will be activated March 18-26. Online purchases can be picked up at the in-person shopping locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Buda Downtown Greenspace and Gazebo or from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Dripping Springs Farmers Market.

• The plants in this sale are propagated by Hays County Master Gardeners and selected specifically for the environment in this area of the state.

• The proceeds of this sale benefit continuing education programs and training classes in the community.

• The sale will feature spring/summer vegetables and herbs, Texas native and adapted plants and perennials including for xeriscape, butterfly and hummingbird gardens, ground covers and other landscape plants.

More information can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HaysCountyGardeners, Instagram at www.instagram.com/hayscountymastergardeners or on the Hays County Master Gardeners website at www.hayscountymastergardeners.org.

Celebrate Save Your Vision Month
Community, News
Celebrate Save Your Vision Month
Contributed Article By HHSC’s Vision Loss in Older Adults Workgroup and Aging Services Coordination March marks the observance of Save Your Vision Mon...
March 20, 2024
Dripping Springs enacts landscape ordinance
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs enacts landscape ordinance
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — The city of Dripping Springs is implementing a new landscape ordinance. At its March 5 meeting, the Dripping Springs City Council ...
March 20, 2024
Rudy’s opens in Kyle
Kyle, News
Rudy’s opens in Kyle
Employee’s at the new Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q location in Kyle pose for a photo. The restaurant opened its new location, at 19430 IH-35 in ...
March 20, 2024
Most Read
Case dismissed for capital murder of Kyle residents
Breaking News, Kyle
Case dismissed for capital murder of Kyle residents
By Brittany Kelley 
March 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — On March 4, 453rd District Court Judge Sherri Tibbe signed a motion to dismiss a capital murder charge for Larry Simon Jr., 50, due to “o...
Hays color guard makes history
Hays Hawks, News...
Hays color guard makes history
March 20, 2024
The Hays High School Color Guard competed at the 2024 Winter Guard International San Antonio Color Guard Regionals, held on March 16 and 17. The team ...
State of Persimmon development uncertain in Buda
Buda, Community...
State of Persimmon development uncertain in Buda
Buda City Council pauses second reading of development agreement
By Megan Navarro 
March 20, 2024
BUDA — Despite the span of several meetings discussing the potential project, the state of the Persimmon development in Buda is currently paused. Duri...
Johnson High School lands new director of bands
Buda, Community...
Johnson High School lands new director of bands
March 20, 2024
BUDA — Joni Perez has been named Johnson High School’s newest director of bands after Joey Lucita announced his retirement in December 2023. Perez has...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.