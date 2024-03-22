Subscribe
Hays CISD bus involved in crash, 2 dead, multiple injured
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Buda, News
Brittany Kelley on
March 22, 2024
Hays CISD bus involved in crash, 2 dead, multiple injured

This story has been updated at 6:03 p.m.

MUSTANG RIDGE — At approximately 2:17 p.m., on Friday, March 22, Austin-Travis EMS responded to a crash near Caldwell Road in Dale, Texas, involving a rolled over school bus, a concrete truck and a passenger vehicle.

 

According to Hays CISD Chief Communication Officer Tim Savoy, a school bus carrying Tom Green Elementary School pre-k students were returning from the Bastrop Zoo when a collision occurred, resulting in multiple injuries.

 

According to the Department of Public Safety, the school bus was traveling west-bound on highway 21 and the concrete truck was in the opposite lane when it veered into the school bus lane. The third vehicle was following behind the bus when the collision occurred, crashing into the bus, as well.

 

More than 40 students and 11 adults were involved. Nine emergency agencies responded to the scene and 53 individuals were evaluated at an on scene triage.

 

Two casualties were confirmed, one adult male and one male child. The child deceased has been confirmed a Tom Green Elementary School student, while the driver of the passenger vehicle is the other.

 

Four individuals with critical injuries were transported by STAR Flight helicopters to hospitals in Austin and six with serious injuries traveled by ground. The adult driving the concrete truck was being transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle.

 

Parents of students on the bus have been notified directly from the campus. The district is in the process of conducting reunification at Tom Green Elementary School.

 

