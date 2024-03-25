Subscribe
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
March 25, 2024
BUDA — Following the bus accident that left more than 50 injured on Friday, March 22, Hays CISD has released the name of the child whose life it claimed.

 

Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, 5, was a pre-kindergarten student in Naira Solís Shears’ bilingual class at Tom Green Elementary School. On the day of the collision, Montoya was returning from the Capital of Texas Zoo in Cedar Creek, when a concrete truck veered into the school bus lane on Highway 21, near Caldwell Road in Dale, Texas.

Ulises Rodriguez Montoya

 

“Ulises was a child who was filled with a lot of happiness and he often shared it with others,” said Shears. “He had a talent for drawing and his favorite thing to draw was dinosaurs. He could almost completely spell the word dinosaur, which demonstrates how smart he was. He always had a dinosaur drawn on all of the assignments he turned in. He liked to tell stories and shared many with his friends and family. Above all – he was a loving child.”

 

Hays CISD Communication Chief Tim Savoy, stated that the family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community. At this time, they are requesting privacy as they mourn the loss of their child. Ulises is survived by his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins.

 

Funeral and memorial services are still in the early stages, but a GoFundMe for the family is available at gofund.me/026b0f7e.

 

There is also a general Tom Green GoFundMe to help with funeral, medical and other unanticipated expenses for all  those affected by the accident at https://gofund.me/000c1be6.

