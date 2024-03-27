Community, Dripping Springs, News
Egg-cited hunters abound at Springs Community Eggstravaganza
The Springs Family YMCA hosted its annual Springs Community Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 23. In addition to the egg hunts, there was a bouncy house and the Easter Bunny himself came to visit. A wide array of community based organizations were in attendance, such as Hays County Friends of the Night Sky, Dripping Springs Christian Academy, Pride of Dripping Springs, The Starlight Symphony Orchestra, North Hays County Fire Rescue, Cents For Swimmers and many more.