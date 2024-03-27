Subscribe
Egg-cited hunters abound at Springs Community Eggstravaganza
Pictured, children of all ages race to pick up as many eggs as they can. PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on
March 27, 2024
Egg-cited hunters abound at Springs Community Eggstravaganza

The Springs Family YMCA hosted its annual Springs Community Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 23. In addition to the egg hunts, there was a bouncy house and the Easter Bunny himself came to visit. A wide array of community based organizations were in attendance, such as Hays County Friends of the Night Sky, Dripping Springs Christian Academy, Pride of Dripping Springs, The Starlight Symphony Orchestra, North Hays County Fire Rescue, Cents For Swimmers and many more.

Pictured, a young hunter takes to the pool to find sunken eggs.
PHOTOS BY URSULA ROGERS

12th annual Wildflower Market Day
Business, Community, Dripping Springs, News
12th annual Wildflower Market Day
Destination Dripping Springs hosted its 12th annual Wildflower Market Day on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, at Dripping Springs Ranch Park....
March 27, 2024
Dripping Springs hosts 2024 Brewer’s Fest
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Dripping Springs hosts 2024 Brewer’s Fest
Family and groups of friends gathered in downtown Dripping Springs for Brewer’s Fest 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The event featured 14 local brewers w...
March 27, 2024
Dripping Springs businesses shine at Star Awards
Business, Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs businesses shine at Star Awards
The Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Star Awards ceremony on Thursday, March 21. [tecnavia_gallery slug = 'dripping-springs-busi...
March 27, 2024
Patriots’ Hall names new executive director
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Patriots’ Hall names new executive director
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Retired Lieutenant General Scott McKean was named the executive director of Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs — a 10-acre campus ...
March 27, 2024
An egg-cellent occasion in Buda
Buda, Community, News
An egg-cellent occasion in Buda
On Saturday, March 23, tens of thousands of eggs laid on the ground at the Buda Sportsplex, waiting for children of all ages to scoop them up at the a...
March 27, 2024
Most Read
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
By Brittany Kelley 
March 25, 2024
BUDA — Following the bus accident that left more than 50 injured on Friday, March 22, Hays CISD has released the name of the child whose life it claim...
Johnson High School lands new director of bands
Buda, Community...
Johnson High School lands new director of bands
March 20, 2024
BUDA — Joni Perez has been named Johnson High School’s newest director of bands after Joey Lucita announced his retirement in December 2023. Perez has...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
Buda, Community...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
'To all the people that are stepping in and supporting. I just want to tell them thank you, from the bottom of my heart.'
March 27, 2024
BUDA — Following the school bus accident that left more than 50 injured and an adult and a student deceased, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright prov...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.