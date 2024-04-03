Subscribe
Dripping Springs’ Mamma Mia cast nominated for Heller Awards
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS THEATRE BOOSTER CLUB
Community, Dripping Springs, Education, Main, News
Staff Report on
April 3, 2024
Dripping Springs’ Mamma Mia cast nominated for Heller Awards

The Dripping Springs High School cast of “Mamma Mia!” — performed Jan. 18-22, 2024 — was nominated for eight Heller Awards for Young Artists: Production, Music Direction, Lighting Design Scenic Design, Technical Execution, Lead Performer (Sofia Magnani), Student Stage Management (Faith Wilcox) and Student Design (Leela Bertram). The awards are designed to boost visibility for high school musical theatre programs and produce a community-building event, while celebrating the talent and discipline of thousands of students and educators in the Greater Austin area. Winners will be announced on April 17 at the Long Center with 37 Austin area high schools competing in 19 categories. More information on the Heller Awards for Young Arts can be found at bit.ly/3PuhDHJ.

PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS THEATRE BOOSTER CLUB

You are not too much, you are just enough
Columns, Opinions
You are not too much, you are just enough
“Can I let you in on a little secret? Not everyone likes you. I mean, maybe not right now, but at some point in your life, there will be people that d...
April 3, 2024
Most Read
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
By Brittany Kelley 
March 25, 2024
BUDA — Following the bus accident that left more than 50 injured on Friday, March 22, Hays CISD has released the name of the child whose life it claim...
Man arrested for Hays CISD bus accident
Breaking News, Hays County...
Man arrested for Hays CISD bus accident
By Ashley Kontnier 
March 29, 2024
BASTROP COUNTY — On Friday, March 29, Jerry Hernandez, 42, of Bastrop, was charged with criminally negligent homicide after the bus accident that took...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
Buda, Community...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
'To all the people that are stepping in and supporting. I just want to tell them thank you, from the bottom of my heart.'
March 27, 2024
BUDA — Following the school bus accident that left more than 50 injured and an adult and a student deceased, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright prov...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.