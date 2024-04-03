The Dripping Springs High School cast of “Mamma Mia!” — performed Jan. 18-22, 2024 — was nominated for eight Heller Awards for Young Artists: Production, Music Direction, Lighting Design Scenic Design, Technical Execution, Lead Performer (Sofia Magnani), Student Stage Management (Faith Wilcox) and Student Design (Leela Bertram). The awards are designed to boost visibility for high school musical theatre programs and produce a community-building event, while celebrating the talent and discipline of thousands of students and educators in the Greater Austin area. Winners will be announced on April 17 at the Long Center with 37 Austin area high schools competing in 19 categories. More information on the Heller Awards for Young Arts can be found at bit.ly/3PuhDHJ.
Community, Dripping Springs, Education, Main, News
Dripping Springs’ Mamma Mia cast nominated for Heller Awards