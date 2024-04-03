Subscribe
Pet Prevent a Litter of Central Texas to hold fundraiser to end pet overpopulation
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, Hays County, News
Staff Report on
April 3, 2024
Pet Prevent a Litter of Central Texas to hold fundraiser to end pet overpopulation

HAYS COUNTY — Pet Prevent a Litter (PALS) of Central Texas will be hosting the Sock Hop Gala: “Cool Cats and Poodle Skirts” event to celebrate and promote responsible pet ownership, adoptable animal shelter pets and the continued efforts to have all pets spayed and neutered and zero pets in shelters.

PALS is a nonprofit organization that assists residents of Hays County and the surrounding area with free and low-cost spay/neuter services for their pets, low-cost vaccination clinics and free pet food for those struggling financially. In 2023, PALS fixed over 5,000 animals and 51 kittens/cats were fostered and adopted into loving homes, according to a news release. Monthly low-cost vaccination/microchip clinics and pet food pantry distribution events were also held.

The PALS Gala is an adult-only event that’s designed to raise awareness and funds for community members who need help caring for and fixing their pets. The gala will be held from 6-10 p.m. on April 18 at Harper Hill Ranch in Seguin.

An attendee of last year’s gala, Connie Martin, noted that “it was so much fun playing the Heads or Tails game and watching the excitement of the live auction! There were lots of great silent auction items, as well. The music and dancing were so much fun. The food was also delicious!  This is a great way to raise funds for a great cause!”

Guests will receive a catered gourmet dinner and drinks. There will be dancing with 1950s live music and, while decade-specific attire is optional, it is encouraged to join in on the fun. The thrill of a live auction will include unique once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences and other items.  An opportunity for your pet to be the “Face of PALS” will be available through a raffle and the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will be in attendance with adoptable pets.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.preventalitter.com/2024gala.

You are not too much, you are just enough
Columns, Opinions
You are not too much, you are just enough
“Can I let you in on a little secret? Not everyone likes you. I mean, maybe not right now, but at some point in your life, there will be people that d...
April 3, 2024
Most Read
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
By Brittany Kelley 
March 25, 2024
BUDA — Following the bus accident that left more than 50 injured on Friday, March 22, Hays CISD has released the name of the child whose life it claim...
Man arrested for Hays CISD bus accident
Breaking News, Hays County...
Man arrested for Hays CISD bus accident
By Ashley Kontnier 
March 29, 2024
BASTROP COUNTY — On Friday, March 29, Jerry Hernandez, 42, of Bastrop, was charged with criminally negligent homicide after the bus accident that took...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
Buda, Community...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
'To all the people that are stepping in and supporting. I just want to tell them thank you, from the bottom of my heart.'
March 27, 2024
BUDA — Following the school bus accident that left more than 50 injured and an adult and a student deceased, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright prov...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.