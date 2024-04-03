Pet Prevent a Litter of Central Texas to hold fundraiser to end pet overpopulation

HAYS COUNTY — Pet Prevent a Litter (PALS) of Central Texas will be hosting the Sock Hop Gala: “Cool Cats and Poodle Skirts” event to celebrate and promote responsible pet ownership, adoptable animal shelter pets and the continued efforts to have all pets spayed and neutered and zero pets in shelters.

PALS is a nonprofit organization that assists residents of Hays County and the surrounding area with free and low-cost spay/neuter services for their pets, low-cost vaccination clinics and free pet food for those struggling financially. In 2023, PALS fixed over 5,000 animals and 51 kittens/cats were fostered and adopted into loving homes, according to a news release. Monthly low-cost vaccination/microchip clinics and pet food pantry distribution events were also held.

The PALS Gala is an adult-only event that’s designed to raise awareness and funds for community members who need help caring for and fixing their pets. The gala will be held from 6-10 p.m. on April 18 at Harper Hill Ranch in Seguin.

An attendee of last year’s gala, Connie Martin, noted that “it was so much fun playing the Heads or Tails game and watching the excitement of the live auction! There were lots of great silent auction items, as well. The music and dancing were so much fun. The food was also delicious! This is a great way to raise funds for a great cause!”

Guests will receive a catered gourmet dinner and drinks. There will be dancing with 1950s live music and, while decade-specific attire is optional, it is encouraged to join in on the fun. The thrill of a live auction will include unique once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences and other items. An opportunity for your pet to be the “Face of PALS” will be available through a raffle and the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will be in attendance with adoptable pets.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.preventalitter.com/2024gala.