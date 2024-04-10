Community, Education, Kyle, News
Children’s Lighthouse opens in Kyle
Children’s Lighthouse, an early learning school, officially opened its doors of the newest location in Kyle, located at 1190 Veterans Drive, on April 9. First opened in 1997 by brothers Mike and Pat Brown, who were parents and uncles of several young children, the idea behind Children’s Lighthouse was sparked by the recognized need for quality childcare beyond playtime and babysitting. The school offers programs for children 6 weeks to 12 years old. More information can be found at www.childrenslighthouse.com/kyle.