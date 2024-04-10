Eleven Dripping Springs High School speech and debate students pose for a photo as they earned the distinction of National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) Academic All-American. NSDA Academic All-Americans are Jackson Berthelsen, Sophie Chapo, Zoe Costanza, Colton De Los Santos, Caitlyn Dorsey, Alicia Hernandez, Everett Kling, Josie Krajecki, Will McAdams, Alexander Seshan and Jackie Truesdell. The award recognizes high school students who have earned the degree of Superior Distinction (750 points); completed at least five semesters of high school; demonstrated outstanding character and leadership; and earned a GPA of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).
Dripping Springs, Education, News
DSHS speech, debate students earn All-American honors