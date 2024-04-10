Subscribe
PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK On a Wimberley corner kick, sophomore Jordin Donaldson (No. 10) tries to score for the Lady Texans using a header. The attempt failed when Donaldson and the ball were both pushed away by the Boerne goalkeeper.
Sports, Wimberley Texans
Wayland D. Clark on
April 10, 2024
Season ends for Texans soccer

SPRING BRANCH– The Wimberley girls soccer season ended Tuesday, April 2, on a chilly, windy night at Smithson Valley High School, with a 3-0 loss to their District 26 rival Boerne in a 4A Regional Quarterfinal playoff game.

The Lady Texans, a young team with one senior, had the wind at their backs to start the first half. Boerne scored its first goal with 20:52 on the clock, while at the same time, a dozen or more of Wimberley’s shots on the goal were caught or deflected by Boerne’s goalkee...

Buda, Community, Hays County, Main, News
Buda denies West Oak development
BUDA — On Tuesday, April 2, Buda City Council voted unanimously to deny a development agreement between the city of Buda and Buda Venture Real Estate....
April 10, 2024
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Lady Tigers win in extra innings
DRIPPING SPRINGS   — The Dripping Springs High School Lady Tigers softball team (8-3) hosted the Johnson High School Jaguars (7-5) on Friday, April 5....
April 10, 2024
Community, Education, Kyle, News
Children’s Lighthouse opens in Kyle
Children’s Lighthouse, an early learning school, officially opened its doors of the newest location in Kyle, located at 1190 Veterans Drive, on April ...
April 10, 2024
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Scenes from DSISD
[tecnavia_gallery slug = 'scenes-from-dsisd' view= 'carousel']
April 10, 2024
Most Read
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
By Brittany Kelley 
March 25, 2024
BUDA — Following the bus accident that left more than 50 injured on Friday, March 22, Hays CISD has released the name of the child whose life it claim...
Breaking News, Hays County...
Man arrested for Hays CISD bus accident
By Ashley Kontnier 
March 29, 2024
BASTROP COUNTY — On Friday, March 29, Jerry Hernandez, 42, of Bastrop, was charged with criminally negligent homicide after the bus accident that took...
Buda, Community...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
'To all the people that are stepping in and supporting. I just want to tell them thank you, from the bottom of my heart.'
March 27, 2024
BUDA — Following the school bus accident that left more than 50 injured and an adult and a student deceased, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright prov...
Hays County, Kyle...
Kyle plans for 2024 eclipse
March 27, 2024
KYLE — At approximately 1:30 p.m. on April 8, in the western part of Hays County, a total solar eclipse will appear, leaving Kyle residents to experie...
