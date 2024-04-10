Season ends for Texans soccer

SPRING BRANCH– The Wimberley girls soccer season ended Tuesday, April 2, on a chilly, windy night at Smithson Valley High School, with a 3-0 loss to their District 26 rival Boerne in a 4A Regional Quarterfinal playoff game.

The Lady Texans, a young team with one senior, had the wind at their backs to start the first half. Boerne scored its first goal with 20:52 on the clock, while at the same time, a dozen or more of Wimberley’s shots on the goal were caught or deflected by Boerne’s goalkee...