Lady Tiger Softball on a roll after losing three in a row

The threegame District 26 skid for the Dripping Springs High School varsity softball team began March 11 in a 3-2 loss on the road to Westlake, then on March 12 in an at-home 6-3 loss to Lake Travis and, what one might say was an unexpected 2-0 shutout on March 19 at Del Valle. The Lady Tigers had obviously put the losses in the rearview mirror when they hosted Anderson and won on a run-rule 13-0 shutout on March 22.