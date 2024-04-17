Subscribe
Lady Tiger Softball on a roll after losing three in a row
PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Dripping Springs senior Haiden Anderson delivers a pitch against visiting Westlake last Friday. Anderson pitched five innings and Jai-Lynn Flores pitched two innings to combine for an 11-7 win. Anderson got back-to-back wins when she pitched a complete game the next day on the road against Lake Travis and was credited with both of the Lady Tigers RBI for a 2-1 win.
April 17, 2024
The threegame District 26 skid for the Dripping Springs High School varsity softball team began March 11 in a 3-2 loss on the road to Westlake, then on March 12 in an at-home 6-3 loss to Lake Travis and, what one might say was an unexpected 2-0 shutout on March 19 at Del Valle. The Lady Tigers had obviously put the losses in the rearview mirror when they hosted Anderson and won on a run-rule 13-0 shutout on March 22.

