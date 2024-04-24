Hays Free Press and News-Dispatch earns honors at contest

On Friday, April 19, the Hays Free Press and News-Dispatch staff received multiple awards in the South Texas Press Association annual contest for content published in 2023.

The Hays Free Press awards are: First place News Photos, first place Editorial Writing, first place Feature Photos, first place Serious Column Writing, second place Special Section, second place General Excellence, second place News Writing, second place Feature Writing, second place Page Design, third place Best Website and the Division 1 Sweepstakes award for the most points in the small weekly divison.

The News-Dispatch awards are: First place News Writing, first place Feature Writing and second place Serious Column Writing.