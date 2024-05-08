Blue Hole Regional Park announces start of 2024 swim season

WIMBERLEY — Blue Hole Regional Park, nestled in the heart of Wimberley, announced the awaited commencement of the 2024 swim season.

As the temperatures rise, locals and visitors alike are invited to immerse themselves in the refreshing waters of one of Texas Hill Country’s most beloved natural treasures.

Blue Hole Regional Park offers an idyllic setting for aquatic adventures, boasting crystal-clear waters surrounded by lush greenery and limestone cliffs, according to the city of Wimberley. Whether seeking a thrilling plunge from the rope swing, a leisurely swim or a peaceful picnic by the water’s edge, Blue Hole promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

“The start of the swim season at Blue Hole Regional Park marks the beginning of cherished memories and endless summer fun,” said Richard Shaver, director of Wimberley Parks and Recreation. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the beauty of nature and the joy of community at this beloved Wimberley gem.”

Swimming Passes

To ensure accessibility for all, Blue Hole Regional Park offers a range of swimming passes tailored to different age groups and affiliations:

– Adult (Ages 13 – 59): $12

– Youth (Ages 4 – 12): $8

– Senior (Ages 60+): $8

– Military: $8

– Wimberley Resident (78676 zip code only): $6

For those seeking unlimited access to summer bliss, season passes are also available:

– Adult Season Pass: $150

– Youth Season Pass: $125

– Senior Season Pass: $125

– Military Season Pass (17+): $125

– Wimberley Resident Season Pass (Must show 78676 zip code on ID): $100

For more information about Blue Hole Regional Park and the 2024 swim season, including pass purchases and summer camp registration, visit www.wimberleyparksandrec.com.