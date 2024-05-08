Subscribe
Buda businesses honored by EDC
PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER Dodi Ellis, of Buda Mill & Grain, accepts the Development Award at the 2024 Buda Business Appreciation event hosted by the Buda Economic Development Corporation at Meridian on Friday, May 3.
May 8, 2024
  • PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER James Benson, of Progress Coffee + Beer, heads to accept his award for Up-and-Coming Business of the Year, which recognizes enterprises that have opened their doors within the last two years, demonstrating exceptional promise and potential for future success.

  • PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER From left, Buda EDC director Jennifer Storm, Lola Watson of EmDash Books, Monica Davidson, Owen Schneider and Shawn Jones of Verge Aero and Rew Holmgren of Saint Monogren's Florist pose for a p...

STAAR written answers to be graded by computer
The Texas Education Agency announced in December 2023 that the constructed response questions in the 2024 STAAR tests will be graded by a hybrid model...
May 8, 2024
Kyle Fire Department recognizes Chief Schultz
The Kyle Fire Department recently recognized Chief Mark Schultz for his 25 years of service. He served as a volunteer firefighter, making way to his c...
May 8, 2024
Ascension Seton Hays earns ‘A’
KYLE — Ascension Seton Hays Hospital has been awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for Spring 2024. The Leapfrog Group, a nati...
May 8, 2024
Most Read
Man gets 90 days in jail, deferred adjudication for sexual assault of a child
Hays County, Main...
“If this was handled sooner, while my daughter was still a minor, and not pushed out for five years until she was a legal adult, there would be no smirks to her, no slander, no lies. There’s right and wrong. There’s black and white. There’s justice and there’s not.”
May 1, 2024
The following story includes details of sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers. Please proceed with caution. SAN MARCOS — Lilly Roberts...
Community speaks out on proposed Dripping Springs ISD nondiscrimination policies
Dripping Springs, Education...
‘We are all beautifully flawed human beings, so let’s show grace, inclusivity and love to others.’
By Megan Navarro 
May 1, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS  —  Dripping Springs ISD parents and students spoke during the public comment period at the April 22 board of trustees meeting about ...
Local fentanyl dealer sentenced
Hays County, Main...
May 1, 2024
AUSTIN — Colten Romeo Thayer, 20, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in federal court on April 29...
Three win seats on Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees
Dripping Springs, Education...
By Megan Navarro 
May 6, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Three candidates — Mary Jane Hetrick, Stefani Reinold and Shanda DeLeon — won seats on the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees i...
