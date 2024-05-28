Subscribe
Man sentenced to 32 years for indecency with child in Hays County
Bradley Simpson, 28, was sentenced to 32 years for indecency with a child in Hays County.
May 28, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced today that Bradley Don Simpson, 28, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for indecency with a child in Hays County.

Simpson was charged pursuant to an investigation that occurred in February 2020 following an outcry by the 8-year-old daughter of the family that had, in an act of kindness and charity, taken Simpson into their home, according to a Hays County news release. Simpson pled guilty on April 1, 2024, to three counts of indecency with a child.

Simpson appeared for sentencing on May 23, 2024, when Judge Tanner Neidhardt sentenced him to 15 years each on two counts and 17 years on the third count, ordering the third count to run consecutively, for a total of 32 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the release continued.

The case was prosecuted by Hays County Assistant District Attorney Abigail Whitaker, who stated that the outcome in this case has brought closure to the family and justice to Simpson.

