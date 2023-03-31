Subscribe
HCSO makes arrest in narcotics case
Contributed Photo
Kyle, News
By: Natalie Frels
March 31, 2023
In March, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit launched a narcotics investigation on a residence in the 200 block of Dusky Thrush Drive in Kyle. According to a HCSO press release, surveillance conducted yielded a primary suspect, Janelle Renee Cano, 33.

A vehicle stop was conducted by HCSO on March 28 and probable cause was determined to search Cano’s vehicle during the stop. Deputies allegedly found the following drugs in her vehicle: 31.23 grams of methamphetamine; 31.23 grams of cocaine; 10.65 grams of alprazolam (Xanax); 82.86 grams of Oxycodone Hydrochloride/Acetaminophen; 233.48 grams of MDMA; 211.52 grams of fentanyl; and 207.38 grams of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine.

A search warrant for Cano’s residence was granted through the 453rd District Court. Additional narcotics and evidence of drug distribution were allegedly found and recovered from the residence, including the following: 55.3 grams of fentanyl; 9.47 grams of cocaine; 42 grams of MDMA; and 4 grams of THC.

The next day, on March 29, Cano was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail on the following charges:

  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g, Felony 1, (Methamphetamine)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g, Felony 1 (Cocaine)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group3 <28g, State Jail Felony (Alprazolam/Xanax)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group1 >=4g<200g, Felony 1, (Oxycodone Hydrochloride/Acetaminophen)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<200g, Felony 1, MDMA (Ecstasy)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1-B >4g<400G, Felony 1, (Fentanyl)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<400g, Felony 1, (Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1-B >=4g<200g, Felony 1, (Fentanyl)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1>=4g<200g, Felony 1, (Cocaine)
  • Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 >=4g<400g, Felony 1, MDMA (Ecstasy)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >=1g<4g, Felony 3, (THC)

Cano’s total bond has been set at $395,000 and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release issued by HCSO, noting that “additional charges are expected to be filed in the coming days for two counts of endangering a child.”

“The Special Services Unit was assisted by and would like to thank the personnel from the Hays County Criminal Interdiction Unit and the Hays County K-9 Unit,” the release stated.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or submit information online to p3tips.com.

