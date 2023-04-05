Subscribe
Buda, partners request feedback
Photo by Ashley Kontnier
Pictured, from left, city of Buda consultants Melissa Navarro and Audrey Kuhl, with Julie Mazur, CapMetro manager of regional coordination planning.
Staff Report [email protected] on
April 5, 2023
The city of Buda, along with CapMetro, greeted residents at Buda’s Birthday celebration to gather community feedback for multiple projects in progress. Surveys are now available for the Downtown Master Plan and the Buda Transit Development Plan (BTDP). In addition to the surveys, those interested are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter to keep up with the status of the projects. Both surveys and newsletter sign up can be found at www.ourbuda.com. The BDTP survey closes at 11:59 p.m. on Fr...

Dripping Springs — The game was tied 2-2 in the Regional Quarterfinal playoff game last Friday night at Tiger Stadium and Lady Tigers’ MVP goalkeeper ...
April 5, 2023
AUSTIN — The Dripping Springs Tigers took on the Stony Point Tigers in the UIL 6A Regional Quarterfinals at the Toney Burger Center in Austin. The Dri...
April 5, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD recognized the 2022-23 Campus Teachers of the Year. The staff of each school selected these educators through ...
April 5, 2023
WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley High School UIL Academic Team dominated the District 27-4A Academic Meet, winning a staggering 604 points — 342 points more ...
April 5, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Last week, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Gina Mitschke as the district’s new chief financial offi...
April 5, 2023
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs High School UIL Academics team qualified 10 students and one team for the 6A Region IV Academic Meet after com...
April 5, 2023
By By: Natalie Frels [email protected] 
March 31, 2023
In March, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit launched a narcotics investigation on a residence in the 200 block of Dusky Thrush Dr...
March 22, 2023
To celebrate its grand reopening, Dreamland in Dripping Springs held a crawfish boil at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. According to Avery Finch, direct...
March 29, 2023
It was all sunshine and crawfish at the 2nd Annual Buda Crawfest, which was held at Buck's Backyard on Saturday, March 25. In addition to a feast of c...
