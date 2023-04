Costco finally comes to Kyle

On Thursday, March 30, eager shoppers started gathering at Costco, located at 19086 S I-35 Frontage Road in Kyle, at 5:30 a.m. for the ribbon-cutting and grand opening. After a brief ceremony at 7 a.m., the first shoppers entered North Hays County’s first warehouse store.

Photo by Ashley Kontnier

Photo by Ashley Kontnier

Photo by Ashley Kontnier

Photo by Ashley Kontnier

...