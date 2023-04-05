Subscribe
Council outlines police oversight committee
KYLE — While Kyle City Council was at a stalemate during its last discussion of Proposition F — a measure approved by an overwhelming 75% of voters in the 2020 election to create a police oversight committee — representatives of the Kyle Police Department and the Kyle Law Enforcement Association joined council members and city staff in a special meeting held on Saturday, April 1 to create an outline of the group’s members and functions.

