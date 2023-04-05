DS Girls Soccer season ends in double OT loss

By Wayland D. Clark Dripping Springs — The game was tied 2-2 in the Regional Quarterfinal playoff game last Friday night at Tiger Stadium and Lady Tigers’ MVP goalkeeper for the 2021 State Champion team Caroline Dill (The Real Dill) had repeatedly kept the Round Rock Dragons off the score board for 61 minutes and 57 seconds when the Dragons, 18-1-4 (12-02) and District 25 winners, slipped one past her to the back of the net to take the 3-2 lead.