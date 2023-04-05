Subscribe
DS Girls Soccer season ends in double OT loss
Photo by Wayland D. Clark
Pictured trailing 3-2 in double overtime, Dripping Springs’ Ellie Hodsden’s shot on goal in the final seconds of the game is blocked by the foot of Round Rock’s Riley Wilson.
Dripping Springs Tigers, News, Sports
By Wayland D. Clark on
April 5, 2023
DS Girls Soccer season ends in double OT loss

By Wayland D. Clark Dripping Springs — The game was tied 2-2 in the Regional Quarterfinal playoff game last Friday night at Tiger Stadium and Lady Tigers’ MVP goalkeeper for the 2021 State Champion team Caroline Dill (The Real Dill) had repeatedly kept the Round Rock Dragons off the score board for 61 minutes and 57 seconds when the Dragons, 18-1-4 (12-02) and District 25 winners, slipped one past her to the back of the net to take the 3-2 lead.

Lobos ground Eagles in 7-1 win
Lehman Lobos, Sports
Lobos ground Eagles in 7-1 win
The Lehman Lobos baseball team played a home game against the Akins Eagles on Saturday, April 1. The Lobos won the game 7-1. [tecnavia_gallery slug='l...
April 6, 2023
Meyers wins Teacher of the Month
Education, Hays County, News
Meyers wins Teacher of the Month
Heather Meyers of Fuentes Elementary School was announced as the March PBIS Woodmen Life Teacher of the Month. “This teacher goes above and beyond to ...
April 6, 2023
Tigers advance to regional semifinals
Dripping Springs Tigers, Main, Sports
Tigers advance to regional semifinals
AUSTIN — The Dripping Springs Tigers took on the Stony Point Tigers in the UIL 6A Regional Quarterfinals at the Toney Burger Center in Austin. The Dri...
April 5, 2023
DSISD announces campus teachers of year
Community, Dripping Springs, Education, News
DSISD announces campus teachers of year
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD recognized the 2022-23 Campus Teachers of the Year. The staff of each school selected these educators through ...
April 5, 2023
WHS UIL Academic Team dominates
Main, News, Wimberley
WHS UIL Academic Team dominates
WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley High School UIL Academic Team dominated the District 27-4A Academic Meet, winning a staggering 604 points — 342 points more ...
April 5, 2023
DSISD names CFO
Dripping Springs, Main, News
DSISD names CFO
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Last week, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Gina Mitschke as the district’s new chief financial offi...
April 5, 2023
Most Read
HCSO makes arrest in narcotics case
Kyle, Main...
HCSO makes arrest in narcotics case
By By: Natalie Frels [email protected] 
March 31, 2023
In March, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit launched a narcotics investigation on a residence in the 200 block of Dusky Thrush Dr...
Dreaming of crawfish in Dripping Springs
Community, Dripping Springs...
Dreaming of crawfish in Dripping Springs
March 22, 2023
To celebrate its grand reopening, Dreamland in Dripping Springs held a crawfish boil at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. According to Avery Finch, direct...
Local EMS works to form union
Hays County, Main...
Local EMS works to form union
By By: Megan Navarro [email protected] 
April 5, 2023
‘Having a union gives employees a seat at the table’ HAYS COUNTY — To ensure that all voices are heard when decisions are made, some members of the Sa...
2nd Annual Buda Crawfest delights
Buda, Community
2nd Annual Buda Crawfest delights
March 29, 2023
It was all sunshine and crawfish at the 2nd Annual Buda Crawfest, which was held at Buck's Backyard on Saturday, March 25. In addition to a feast of c...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.