Buda Bogey Classic

The Buda Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 3rd Annual Buda Bogey Classic on Monday, April 17 at Onion Creek Club. Twenty-four four-person teams competed for bragging rights. The U.S. Foods team, consisting of Richard Boone, Meredith Schaffer, Jack Fennel and Jeanine Kennedy took first place. “We would like to thank our sponsors. Due to their generous contributions, this was the best Buda Bogey Classic yet,” K.C. Watson, assistant executive director of the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, said.