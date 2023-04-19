Subscribe
Buda Bogey Classic
Photo by Brittany Kelley
By: Brittany Kelley on
April 19, 2023
Buda Bogey Classic

The Buda Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 3rd Annual Buda Bogey Classic on Monday, April 17 at Onion Creek Club. Twenty-four four-person teams competed for bragging rights. The U.S. Foods team, consisting of Richard Boone, Meredith Schaffer, Jack Fennel and Jeanine Kennedy took first place. “We would like to thank our sponsors. Due to their generous contributions, this was the best Buda Bogey Classic yet,” K.C. Watson, assistant executive director of the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Candidate forum held ahead of election
KYLE — A few seats on the Hays CISD Board of Trustees are up for grabs in the upcoming election. The Hays County League of Women Voters held a Hays CI...
April 19, 2023
Kyle names candidate for city manager
KYLE — Bryan Langley has been named the sole candidate for the position of Kyle city manager. City council voted unanimously in a special meeting on F...
April 19, 2023
Doral staff, parents demand change
‘Just because you tell me it’s fine, that doesn’t mean it’s fine. Especially when there is so much proof that it isn’t.’ BUDA — In November 2022, Dora...
April 19, 2023
Assistant principal arrested for DWI, evading
KYLE — A Lehman High School assistant principal was arrested and charged with a DWI and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Julie Rosales, 45, was bo...
April 15, 2023
HCSO arrests contractor for felony theft
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a contractor for felony theft. According to the HCSO, the sheriff's office recently i...
April 14, 2023
Council approves three new stop signs in Kyle
KYLE —  Kyle City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance to add four-way stop signs to three intersections during the Tuesday, April 4 meet...
April 14, 2023
Sister educates peers on autism
April 12, 2023
(Editor's Note: This story was updated at 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, to reflect that the family's last name is van Bree, not Van Buren.) Viral ...
