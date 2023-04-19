DS softball dominates LT

On Saturday, April 15, the senior stole five bases against visiting Lake Travis. Haiden Anderson, (7-2) 1.74 ERA, pitched seven innings in the circle, striking out six and giving up eight hits and no walks to earn the Dripping Springs win 8-2. Taylor Anderson (4 for 5), Linan Scott (3 for 4) and Jordan Cox (2 for 4) led the offense at the plate. The Lady Tigers’ last home game of the regular season will be Senior Night against Anderson High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

