Subscribe
DS softball dominates LT
Photo by Wayland D. Clark Dripping Springs’ Taylor Anderson hits full speed on her way to stealing second base. Anderson (.551 batting average) is 50 for 50 in stolen bases on the season for the Lady Tigers softball team, 26-7 (11-3).
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
By Wayland D. Clark on
April 19, 2023
DS softball dominates LT

On Saturday, April 15, the senior stole five bases against visiting Lake Travis. Haiden Anderson, (7-2) 1.74 ERA, pitched seven innings in the circle, striking out six and giving up eight hits and no walks to earn the Dripping Springs win 8-2. Taylor Anderson (4 for 5), Linan Scott (3 for 4) and Jordan Cox (2 for 4) led the offense at the plate. The Lady Tigers’ last home game of the regular season will be Senior Night against Anderson High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

...
April brings volunteer opportunities
Hays County, News
April brings volunteer opportunities
As April’s sun warms us up, it inspires us to put away winter gear, start spring cleaning and seek new opportunities. April is Global Volunteer Month ...
April 19, 2023
Tigers advance to area track meet
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Tigers advance to area track meet
The Tigers track teams competed in the UIL 6A track district meet held on Monday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 12 at Toney Burger Stadium. The Tigers...
April 19, 2023
Tigers lose battle to Spartans in championship
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Tigers lose battle to Spartans in championship
Dripping Springs Tigers ruffle feathers to earn spot in state championship GEORGETOWN — The Dripping Springs Tigers knocked the Allen Eagles out of th...
April 19, 2023
Wimberley’s butterflies in bloom
Community, Wimberley
Wimberley’s butterflies in bloom
The 23rd Annual Butterfly festival was held in Wimberley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the EmilyAnn Theatre. Every hour, volunteers b...
April 19, 2023
New Wimberley HS assistant principal named
News, Wimberley
New Wimberley HS assistant principal named
WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD announced that Jason Giesen, a current teacher, has been named the next assistant principal of Wimberley High School. The WI...
April 19, 2023
Most Read
Council approves three new stop signs in Kyle
Kyle, Main...
Council approves three new stop signs in Kyle
By Staff Report KYLE 
April 14, 2023
KYLE —  Kyle City Council unanimously voted to approve an ordinance to add four-way stop signs to three intersections during the Tuesday, April 4 meet...
Doral staff, parents demand change
Buda, Main...
Doral staff, parents demand change
By By: Ashley Kontnier [email protected] 
April 19, 2023
‘Just because you tell me it’s fine, that doesn’t mean it’s fine. Especially when there is so much proof that it isn’t.’ BUDA — In November 2022, Dora...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: [email protected]

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.