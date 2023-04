Photo by Albert Sanchez Senior Sophia Farris competes for the girls varsity 100m hurdles. Farris won this event with a time of 15.17 seconds and will advance to the area track meet. She will also compete in the long jump and girls 4x100m.

Tigers advance to area track meet The Tigers track teams competed in the UIL 6A track district meet held on Monday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 12 at Toney Burger Stadium.