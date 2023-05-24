Kyle Garden Club hosts flower show

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Pictured, from left, are the women who won blue ribbons in the Kyle Garden Club's flower show, titled 'Garden Medodies,' on Saturday, May 13: Glenda Conley, Faye Haskins, Dianna Lang, Cyndi Kotic, Bibi Lafleur and Sandra Sigler.
Pictured, from left, are the women who won blue ribbons in the Kyle Garden Club's flower show, titled "Garden Medodies," on Saturday, May 13: Glenda Conley, Faye Haskins, Dianna Lang, Cyndi Kotic, Bibi Lafleur and Sandra Sigler.
A quilt, made by Macy Schwarz, left, was raffled to help pay for the flower show. It was won by Toni Moore, right.