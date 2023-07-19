Hays County celebrates opening of new RM 967/Robert S. Light Boulevard project

Hays County and TxDOT invited the community to participate in a ribbon-cutting celebration for the RM 967/Robert S. Light Boulevard project at 10:30 a.m. on July 13. After the ribbon was cut by Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith, he, Rep. Erin Zwiener, TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Buda council member Evan Ture spoke to the small crowd shying away from the sun as traffic whizzed by.