Subscribe
Hays County celebrates opening of new RM 967/Robert S. Light Boulevard project
Photo by Natalie Frels
Buda, Hays County, News
Natalie Frels on
July 19, 2023
Hays County celebrates opening of new RM 967/Robert S. Light Boulevard project

Hays County and TxDOT invited the community to participate in a ribbon-cutting celebration for the RM 967/Robert S. Light Boulevard project at 10:30 a.m. on July 13. After the ribbon was cut by Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith, he, Rep. Erin Zwiener, TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Buda council member Evan Ture spoke to the small crowd shying away from the sun as traffic whizzed by.

HCSO provides update on sex offender arrest
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News
HCSO provides update on sex offender arrest
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at the San Marcos Public Safety Center on July 20 to provide updates on the cha...
July 20, 2023
Dripping Springs launches eclipse site
Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs launches eclipse site
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The city of Dripping Springs will have a rare experience with two eclipses over the next nine months: an annular solar eclipse on O...
July 19, 2023
We all scream for ice cream
Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
We all scream for ice cream
Flight Ice Creams, a micro creamery owned and operated by the Sorenson family, celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday, July 16 at Fitzhugh Br...
July 19, 2023
Most Read
Kyle PD arrests suspect in vehicle pursuit
Breaking News, Hays County...
Kyle PD arrests suspect in vehicle pursuit
By Staff Report 
July 8, 2023
(Editor’s Note: This story was updated as of 2:22 p.m. on July 8 to include the driver’s age and information about the passenger.) KYLE — A suspect wa...
UPDATED: Wildfire burns more than 40 acres in Buda
Breaking News, Buda...
UPDATED: Wildfire burns more than 40 acres in Buda
By Staff Report HAYS COUNTY 
July 18, 2023
(Editor's Note: This story was updated at 8:44 a.m.. on Wednesday, July 26) BUDA — A wildfire that burned 41.4 acres in West Buda is now 100% containe...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.