Subscribe
Citizens Sheriff Academy now accepting applications
Graphic by Barton Publications
Hays County, News
Staff Report on
August 2, 2023
Citizens Sheriff Academy now accepting applications

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for the 2023-B basic class. According to Sheriff Gary Cutler, the course will tentatively begin on Sept. 7.

The Citizens Academy is a 36-hour program designed to give the citizens of Hays County a working knowledge of the HCSO and criminal justice system. The free program includes 12 weeks of instruction by HCSO staff and other guest speakers. Classes are held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays at the Public Safety Building, located at 810 S. Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos behind the Government Center.

The objective, according to a news release, is to build a better understanding between citizens and the HCSO through education. The academy will help increase public awareness and increase HCSO community relations and rapport. Consequently, the HCSO becomes aware of the feelings and concerns of the community from participants through interaction. Topics presented include patrol operations, jail operations, 911 dispatch, use of force, special weapons and tactics (SWAT), crisis negotiations, mental health, criminal investigations and more. Students can connect with instructors and staff and share their experiences. Both law enforcement officers and students gain a better understanding of the needs, wants and realities of the criminal justice system and the communities the HCSO serves.

Students may have the opportunity to tour the Hays County Jail, the Juvenile Detention Center and the Public Safety Building, including the state-of-the-art communications center. Students will also have an opportunity to ride along with a deputy as an observer during a regular patrol shift.

Class size is limited to 20 individuals. The HCSO requests that interested individuals submit applications early. Applications may be obtained in person at the Public Safety Building or by emailing deputy Mark Andrews at mark.andrews@co.hays.tx.us. For a limited time, interested individuals can download an application from www.co.hays.tx.us/sheriff.aspx. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 1.

KFD Chief: ‘It’s a tinderbox out there’
Hays County, Main, News
KFD Chief: ‘It’s a tinderbox out there’
KYLE — In the throes of a historic heat wave and drought, wildfires have consumed acres across Hays County following fires in San Marcos, Buda and Wim...
August 2, 2023
YMCA names new executive director
Hays County, News
YMCA names new executive director
HAYS COUNTY — The Greater Austin YMCA has named Dione Booker as the new senior executive director, in which she will be overseeing the Hays Communitie...
August 2, 2023
Most Read
Former band director gets 30 years for child porn
Breaking News, Buda...
Former band director gets 30 years for child porn
By Natalie Frels, Brittany Kelley 
July 27, 2023
SAN MARCOS — A former band director at Dahlstrom Middle School was sentenced to 30 years in state prison on Tuesday, July 25 following a plea agreemen...
New Christian preschool to fill void in Kyle
Community, Kyle...
New Christian preschool to fill void in Kyle
Former Mother's Day Out program director, teachers join staff
By Megan Navarro 
July 26, 2023
KYLE — Two months ago, several families were left heartbroken after the beloved Mother’s Day Out Program (MDO) at First Baptist Church in Kyle closed ...
HCSO provides update on sex offender arrest
Breaking News, Hays County...
HCSO provides update on sex offender arrest
By Brittany Kelley 
July 20, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at the San Marcos Public Safety Center on July 20 to provide updates on the cha...
Hays All Stars compete in World Series
News
Hays All Stars compete in World Series
July 26, 2023
The Hays Pinto 8U 2023 Pony League All Stars baseball team traveled to Youngsville, Louisiana last week to compete in the Pony Baseball South Zone Wor...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.