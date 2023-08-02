Citizens Sheriff Academy now accepting applications

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for the 2023-B basic class. According to Sheriff Gary Cutler, the course will tentatively begin on Sept. 7.

The Citizens Academy is a 36-hour program designed to give the citizens of Hays County a working knowledge of the HCSO and criminal justice system. The free program includes 12 weeks of instruction by HCSO staff and other guest speakers. Classes are held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays at the Public Safety Building, located at 810 S. Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos behind the Government Center.

The objective, according to a news release, is to build a better understanding between citizens and the HCSO through education. The academy will help increase public awareness and increase HCSO community relations and rapport. Consequently, the HCSO becomes aware of the feelings and concerns of the community from participants through interaction. Topics presented include patrol operations, jail operations, 911 dispatch, use of force, special weapons and tactics (SWAT), crisis negotiations, mental health, criminal investigations and more. Students can connect with instructors and staff and share their experiences. Both law enforcement officers and students gain a better understanding of the needs, wants and realities of the criminal justice system and the communities the HCSO serves.

Students may have the opportunity to tour the Hays County Jail, the Juvenile Detention Center and the Public Safety Building, including the state-of-the-art communications center. Students will also have an opportunity to ride along with a deputy as an observer during a regular patrol shift.

Class size is limited to 20 individuals. The HCSO requests that interested individuals submit applications early. Applications may be obtained in person at the Public Safety Building or by emailing deputy Mark Andrews at mark.andrews@co.hays.tx.us. For a limited time, interested individuals can download an application from www.co.hays.tx.us/sheriff.aspx. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 1.