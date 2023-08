KFD Chief: ‘It’s a tinderbox out there’

Fire department, forest service provide insight into wildfires, prevention tips

KYLE — In the throes of a historic heat wave and drought, wildfires have consumed acres across Hays County following fires in San Marcos, Buda and Wimberley in late July. Hays County has had a burn ban in effect since July 11 after Hays County Fire Marshal Mark Wobus provided a recommendation to the commissioners court.