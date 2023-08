Joshua Wright family files wrongful death lawsuit against former HCSO corrections officer

Mother: ‘It is past time for these officers to be held accountable’

— It was December 2022. Twinkling lights were strewn about neighborhood homes. Christmas carols echoed through the aisles of stores. Spirits were high for the season as families made plans to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays. But Beverly Wright was busy making other plans — to bury her son, Joshua Leon Wright.