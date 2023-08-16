Concerns still circulate over proposed venue off Fitzhugh Road

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Plans for a 5,000-seat outdoor concert venue off Fitzhugh Road in Dripping Springs — brought by California developer Blizexas LLC — are still facing opposition from residents who live nearby.

Last month, members of the Stop Fitzhugh Venue Coalition sent a letter to Hays County and Travis County officials in opposition to the project. The letter was drafted in response to a Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) submitted by the developer in February 2022.

Coalition members are co...