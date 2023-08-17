Car accident in Buda leaves one dead

A car wreck in Buda has left one individual dead, with two others wounded.

At approximately 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, Buda Police Department was dispatched to a major accident at the intersection of FM 1626 and Old Black Colony Road in Buda.

According to BPD, two vehicles, a silver Infiniti G35 and a red Nissan Altima, had collided.

Buda Fire Department and EMS also responded to the accident.

Life-saving measures on a female occupant were attempted at the scene. The 33-year-old woman was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:50 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Beth Smith.

A child was transported to Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin, Texas. A male driver was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital.

No further information on their condition is available at this time.