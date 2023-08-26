Shooting involving off-duty Kyle Police officer under investigation

SAN MARCOS – With assistance of the Texas Rangers, the San Marcos Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved an off-duty Kyle Police Department officer.

At approximately 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, San Marcos Police was dispatched to the Encino Pointe Apartments, located at 1800 Post Road in San Marcos, in response to a shooting that had occurred. Initial calls to 911 referenced multiple gunshots heard near building 13.

Following the initial calls, San Marcos Police received an additional 911 call from an off-duty officer with the Kyle Police Department. The officer indicated he had been shot while working as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex, according to a news release.

The officer told SMPD that he heard gunshots or fireworks. The off-duty officer told police that he approached a male and a female outside of building 13 to investigate. He added that the male pulled out a firearm and pointed it toward the officer firing at least two shots, striking the officer once.

The officer was wearing a badge at the time that he was shot, the news release stated.

The officer told investigators he then discharged his weapon, but the suspect was not struck. The officer was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle and is expected to recover.

Upon arrival minutes later, SMPD officers located the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Joseph Sifuentes, inside a unit at the apartment complex with several other occupants. Sifuentes matched the description provided by the off-duty officer. Sifuentes and the occupants eventually exited the apartment. Investigators initiated a search warrant, during which they found evidence believed to be related to the shooting. This evidence includes the suspected firearm believed to have been used by the suspect.

Sifuentes was transported to the Hays County Jail and faces charges that include attempted capital murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation. Sifuentes also faces several charges related to previously issued arrest warrants.

This is an ongoing investigation.