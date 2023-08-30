HCSO introduces online reporting system

SAN MARCOS — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has now made it easier to report crimes through its online reporting system. According to a news release from HCSO, the new service allows the public the opportunity to report several kinds of incidents, including the following:

• Property damage

• Telephone harassment

• Lost property

• Theft (less than $2,500)

The online reporting system was built to offer additional avenues for reporting crimes and incidents that do not require an immediate response by law enforcement. It also allows dispatchers to offer an online option to callers, in turn, allowing deputies to respond to high-priority calls more efficiently.

HCSO stressed that even if citizens call in with a non-violent incident, they still have the option of having a deputy respond to assist.

All cases will be assigned for review to determine if additional information is needed for the case.

If the reported incident does not have enough information to be passed along to investigators, the submission will be rejected and returned to the citizen to add the required information. Once the report is submitted and reviewed, citizens will be contacted by an investigator assigned to the case.

“This online reporting system gives the public a more direct path to investigators that look at non-violent and non-emergent incidents,” the news release stated.

It is important to ensure that the crime committed occurred in the HCSO’s jurisdiction. The system does not provide guidance on the jurisdiction of the crime, so the public will be made aware if they need to report their incident to a different law enforcement agency.

“Sheriff Gary Cutler is excited to give citizens another avenue to expeditiously report specific crimes,” the news release stated. “This will allow deputies to remain in the field for proactive enforcement duties.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/3P8aTzz.