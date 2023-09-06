Dripping Springs ISD students receive recognition from College Board

DRIPPING SPRINGS — More than 90 Dripping Springs High School juniors and seniors earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program for their performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP exams.
A majority of DSHS students earned the National Rural and Small Town Award, while some students also received the National African American Recognition Award, the National Hispanic Award and the National Indigenous Award.
Students can qualify for multiple recognition programs.
To be eligible, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade; and attend a school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native.
The following students received honors:
National African American Recognition Award
Jo-Ann Ansumana
Sarah Pena
National Hispanic Recognition Award
Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo
Ava Azua
Benjamin Castillo
Colton De Los Santos
Gabriela Eckols
John Engel
Daniel Gambacorta
Ava Gomez
Elijah Gonzales
William Haddad
Michelle Hinojosa
James Jones
Eli Martinez
Cooper McClure
Sarah Pena
Emma Rioux
Ryder Trent
Isabella Villanueva
Lucas Willingham
National Indigenous Award
John Engel
Logan Englehart
Addison Parsons
Tomsen Vickery
Isabella Villanueva
National Rural and Small Town Award
Makenzie Aeilts
Julia Aguiari
Reese Alford
Landon Andrews
Jo-Ann Ansumana
Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo
Ava Azua
Keegan Ballard
Blythe Balsdon
Macy Bargen
Julian Barradas
Noah Belyea
Danica Best
Zachary Betzing
Luke Bohan
Hannah Brack
Walter Bristol
Aidan Burt
Erich Caldwell
Landry Christensen
Remi Cicchini
Drew Clarno
Casey Daniels
Andrew Darilek
Gabrielle Degroot
Nancy Devane
Mackenzie Emerson
Logan Englehart
Brooks Ewell
Gage Fields
Beatrice Furlow
Daniel Gambacorta
William Haddad
Ashton Harmon
Grayson Hemmelgarn
Michelle Hinojosa
Parker Hoffman
Joshua Howard
William Johns
Charles Johnson
Chase Johnson
James Jones
Milad Khezrefaridi
Everett Kling
Blake LaBelle
Chase Lagarde
Ariella Mann
Eli Martinez
Isabella Martinez
Woodrow Mau
William McAdams
Giselle Mikos
Reese Nance
Shyamalan Laxmi Narashiman
Katie Newman
Gavin Ordway
Kyle Parker
Addison Parsons
Lorelei Pauska
Alina Popovici
Sharad Rangaraju
Maarete Revill
Tanner Rhodes
Grace Richardson
Emma Rioux
Sara Rothermel
Alexander Seshan
Evelyn Smartt
Audrey Staker
Sydney Stalbaum
Madison Sullivan
Aiden Sypniewski
Simon Teague
Katerina Thomas
Ryan Tingle
Ryder Trent
Madeline Trussell
Elizabeth Tullos
Staley Vernon
Julia Vollrath
Macallister Weikert
Faith Wilcox
Madison Wingrin
Alexia Ylinen
Alexander Zhou