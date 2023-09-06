Subscribe
Dripping Springs ISD students receive recognition from College Board
Graphic by Dripping Springs ISD
September 6, 2023
Dripping Springs ISD students receive recognition from College Board

DRIPPING SPRINGS — More than 90 Dripping Springs High School juniors and seniors earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program for their performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP exams.

A majority of DSHS students earned the National Rural and Small Town Award, while some students also received the National African American Recognition Award, the National Hispanic Award and the National Indigenous Award.

Students can qualify for multiple recognition programs.

To be eligible, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher; PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade; and attend a school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native.

The following students received honors:

National African American Recognition Award

Jo-Ann Ansumana

Sarah Pena

National Hispanic Recognition Award

Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo

Ava Azua

Benjamin Castillo

Colton De Los Santos

Gabriela Eckols

John Engel

Daniel Gambacorta

Ava Gomez

Elijah Gonzales

William Haddad

Michelle Hinojosa

James Jones

Eli Martinez

Cooper McClure

Sarah Pena

Emma Rioux

Ryder Trent

Isabella Villanueva

Lucas Willingham

National Indigenous Award

John Engel

Logan Englehart

Addison Parsons

Tomsen Vickery

Isabella Villanueva

National Rural and Small Town Award

Makenzie Aeilts

Julia Aguiari

Reese Alford

Landon Andrews

Jo-Ann Ansumana

Rebeca Avalos-Oviedo

Ava Azua

Keegan Ballard

Blythe Balsdon

Macy Bargen

Julian Barradas

Noah Belyea

Danica Best

Zachary Betzing

Luke Bohan

Hannah Brack

Walter Bristol

Aidan Burt

Erich Caldwell

Landry Christensen

Remi Cicchini

Drew Clarno

Casey Daniels

Andrew Darilek

Gabrielle Degroot

Nancy Devane

Mackenzie Emerson

Logan Englehart

Brooks Ewell

Gage Fields

Beatrice Furlow

Daniel Gambacorta

William Haddad

Ashton Harmon

Grayson Hemmelgarn

Michelle Hinojosa

Parker Hoffman

Joshua Howard

William Johns

Charles Johnson

Chase Johnson

James Jones

Milad Khezrefaridi

Everett Kling

Blake LaBelle

Chase Lagarde

Ariella Mann

Eli Martinez

Isabella Martinez

Woodrow Mau

William McAdams

Giselle Mikos

Reese Nance

Shyamalan Laxmi Narashiman

Katie Newman

Gavin Ordway

Kyle Parker

Addison Parsons

Lorelei Pauska

Alina Popovici

Sharad Rangaraju

Maarete Revill

Tanner Rhodes

Grace Richardson

Emma Rioux

Sara Rothermel

Alexander Seshan

Evelyn Smartt

Audrey Staker

Sydney Stalbaum

Madison Sullivan

Aiden Sypniewski

Simon Teague

Katerina Thomas

Ryan Tingle

Ryder Trent

Madeline Trussell

Elizabeth Tullos

Staley Vernon

Julia Vollrath

Macallister Weikert

Faith Wilcox

Madison Wingrin

Alexia Ylinen

Alexander Zhou

