Photo by Natalie Frels Eli Tiffin and his dog "Zeus" pose in the pool at the annual Bark in the Park: Puppy Plunge.

Photo by Natalie Frels Dogs basked in the sun and the water alike at the annual event, held at Founders Memorial Pool in Dripping Springs. Pictured, one pup takes a break from the pool with a ball.

Photo by Natalie Frels Children had boundless opportunities to pet dogs of all sizes as they roamed around Founders Memorial Pool. Ice baths were also available for pups to cool off in.