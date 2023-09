Hays Hawks prepare for the first home football game of the 2023 season

The 2023-24 Hays High School Hawks Football team started the season off with a shut-out against the Akins High School Eagles, soundly defeating them 36-0. Week 2, on Saturday, Sept. 2, was less fruitful for the Hawks, leaving them with a 35-7 loss to Churchill High School.

The Hawks’ first home game of the season will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 against Cedar Creek High School.

