Police provide update on officer-involved shooting

BUDA — At 3:59 a.m. on Sept. 5, a Buda police officer conducted a traffic stop at the 1500 block of IH-35 due to suspicious circumstances and an uninsured vehicle. While being questioned, the individual first allegedly provided false identification and then, when told to stay inside the vehicle, stepped out and pointed a gun at the officer, according to the Buda Police Department. It was then that the officer fired at the suspect and began an on-foot pursuit.