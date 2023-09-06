Subscribe
Police provide update on officer-involved shooting
Lee Allan Elsbury
Buda, Main, News
Brittany Kelley on
September 6, 2023
Police provide update on officer-involved shooting

BUDA — At 3:59 a.m. on Sept. 5, a Buda police officer conducted a traffic stop at the 1500 block of IH-35 due to suspicious circumstances and an uninsured vehicle. While being questioned, the individual first allegedly provided false identification and then, when told to stay inside the vehicle, stepped out and pointed a gun at the officer, according to the Buda Police Department. It was then that the officer fired at the suspect and began an on-foot pursuit.

Will this drought ever end?
Editorials, Opinions
Will this drought ever end?
When you grow up in Texas, or have at least lived here for a few years, you know that the summers can be brutal. There is little to no rain and it’s s...
September 6, 2023
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
Kyle, Main, News
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
KYLE — At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, the Kyle Police Department responded to the 23000 block of IH-35 for reports of a welfare concern i...
September 6, 2023
Most Read
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
Breaking News, Buda
Car accident in Buda leaves one dead
By Staff Report 
August 17, 2023
(This story was updated at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21 to include additional information) A woman died and two individuals were injured last week aft...
Bond in murder case reduced
News, San Marcos
Bond in murder case reduced
By Natalie Frels 
August 30, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Following a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the case against Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, of Buda, Judge Tanner Neidhardt grante...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.