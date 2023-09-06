Sports Briefs: Week of September 4, 2023

Texans wallop Pieper Warriors

Wimberley gave up some big plays, but only a total of 164 yards and limited Pieper to only 6 points in the first of three games on the road for the Texans, who came away with a 44-6 non-district win on Friday, Sept. 1 in San Antonio.

It was a slow start, as the Texans didn’t score until a safety by Ty Thames late in the first quarter for a 2-0 lead. Two rushing touchdowns, a two-point conversion, a touchdown pass and a pair of good PATs gave the Texans a 24-6 lead at the half.

The 20 points on the board in the second half came from a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Cody Stoever, a 5-yard rushing touchdown and one of two PATs. Wimberley totaled 403 yards in the win. Stoever was 20 for 28 and passed for 198 yards with touchdown passes to Nolan Waida, Thames and Noah Birdsong, who also had a catch on the 2-point conversion.

Stoever led the team in rushing with 17 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Carson had 18 carries for 83 yards and Owen O’Neal had 14 yards on three carries with a touchdown. Colton Schmidt added 21 yards. Defensively, the Texans totaled seven sacks and Beckett Bruner recovered a Pieper fumble.

Wimberley volleyball to play in district opener

Last year’s Wimberley Lady Texans volleyball’s district opener against Fredericksburg went to five games, with Wimberley winning 3-2. These two teams will meet again in this year’s Lady Texans district opener at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Fredericksburg.

Coming into district play, the Lady Texans are 19-7 and have won nine straight games. Rhagen Masur has 267 digs and is averaging 4.9 digs per set; Laney Hennessee has 198 kills and is averaging 3.7 kills per set; and Jesse Weeks has 399 assists and is fast approaching the career 2,000 mark with 1,862 to date.

Following the match with Fredricksburg, Wimberley will host Davenport at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Dripping Springs Tigers rebound in 35-14 win

After an opening season loss at home to Vandegrift on Aug. 25, the Dripping Springs Tigers won big 35-14 on the road at Rutledge Stadium against Wagner — which won 49-17 last week against Liberty Hill — on Sept. 1.

Junior quarterback Maddox Maher completed 24 of 28 passes with 312 yards passing. Kyle Koch had eight receptions for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one being a 16 -ard catch from Maher before halftime. The Tigers have an off week before taking on Austin High at House Park in Austin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.