Subscribe
Wimberley High School students receive honors from College Board
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, Education, News, Wimberley
Staff Report on
September 6, 2023
Wimberley High School students receive honors from College Board

WIMBERLEY — More than 40 Wimberley High School students were honored in four College Board National Recognition award categories.

The programs celebrate underrepresented students who excel academically on College Board assessments, including PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and AP exams and are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

The WHS students were awarded in the following programs: National Hispanic Recognition Award (NHRA), National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA) and National Indigenous Award (NIA).

The following students received the honors:

• Aidan Archer: NRSTA

• Joshua Bober: NHRA, NRSTA

• Michael Brister: NHRA

• Lucas Brookshier: NHRA, NRSTA

• Riel Burgess: NRSTA

• Wynston Burttschell: NRSTA

• William Carson: NRSTA

• Shepherd Carter: NRSTA

• Taryn Chapman: NRSTA

• Alejandro Chio: NRSTA

• Jonathon Davenport: NRSTA

• Parker Doss: NRSTA

• Risa Espinoza: NHRA

• Isabella Franchione: NRSTA

• Eamon Gallagher: NRSTA

• Elizabeth Gonzalez: NHRA, NRSTA

• Arlen Hanle: NRSTA

• Sydney Hendon: NHRA, NRSTA

• Susan Hernandez: NHRA, NRSTA

• Julian Jaggard: NRSTA

• Iris Kawas Lemoine: NHRA, NRSTA

• Lydia Krause: NRSTA

• Noah Lewis: NRSTA

• Shelby Logan: NRSTA

• Jacob Mantsch: NRSTA

• Ty Marko: NRSTA

• Kaitlyn Marinos: NHRA

• Lea Martin: NRSTA

• Maia Martin: NRSTA

• Margaret Moore: NRSTA

• Layla Quartucci: NRSTA

• Brennan Ramsey: NRSTA

• Tison Sames: NRSTA

• Fabian Santin: NHRA

• Samuel Shelor: NIA, NRSTA

• Chloe Thompson: NRSTA

• Gage Trudeau: NRSTA

• Kate Westmoreland: NRSTA

• James Wilkes: NRSTA

• Olivia Wilson: NRSTA

• Tyler Youens: NRSTA

• Ava Zinkgraf: NIA

Sports Briefs: Week of September 4, 2023
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports, Wimberley Texans
Sports Briefs: Week of September 4, 2023
Texans wallop Pieper Warriors Wimberley gave up some big plays, but only a total of 164 yards and limited Pieper to only 6 points in the first of thre...
September 6, 2023
Tigers volleyball sweeps Jaguars
Dripping Springs Tigers, Johnson Jaguars, Sports
Tigers volleyball sweeps Jaguars
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, the Dripping Springs High School Tigers hosted the Johnson High School Jaguars and opened district play with a 3-0 sweep of...
September 6, 2023
Most Read
Bond in murder case reduced
News, San Marcos
Bond in murder case reduced
By Natalie Frels 
August 30, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Following a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the case against Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, of Buda, Judge Tanner Neidhardt grante...
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
Kyle, Main...
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
September 6, 2023
KYLE — At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, the Kyle Police Department responded to the 23000 block of IH-35 for reports of a welfare concern i...
Hays CISD vies to keep students safe
Education, Hays County...
Hays CISD vies to keep students safe
By Megan Navarro 
August 30, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — In an effort to keep students safe, Hays CISD has implemented a dismissal order at all campuses that requires walkers to be the last to ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.