Subscribe
HCSO seeks public’s assistance in Buda homicide
A picture of the suspect's vehicle was caught on the convenience store's surveillance camera.
Breaking News, Buda, Hays County, Main, News
Staff Report on
September 7, 2023
HCSO seeks public’s assistance in Buda homicide

BUDA — At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH-35 in Buda, to a report of an unconscious male near the gas pumps.

Sept. 7 Buda Homicide

A picture of the suspect’s vehicle was caught on the convenience store’s surveillance camera.

According to a news release by HCSO, deputies arrived on scene and located a male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Deputies immediately notified Hays County San Marcos EMS, which responded to the scene. The male victim was later pronounced dead by Hays County Justice of the Peace Sandra Bryant.

Detectives then responded to the scene and identified the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side bumper. The Chevrolet truck is equipped with chrome door handles and black rims with chrome center caps. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen leaving the area traveling northbound on the IH-35 service road, HCSO stated, adding that the convenience store’s surveillance cameras captured the incident and portions of the video will be released.

There was a press conference originally scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Public Safety Building, 810 South Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos. But it has a been postponed “due to developments in the case,” according to HCSO.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact Sgt. Mark Opiela with the HCSO at (512) 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or submit your information online to P3tips.com or the HCSO app.

Sports Briefs: Week of September 4, 2023
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports, Wimberley Texans
Sports Briefs: Week of September 4, 2023
Texans wallop Pieper Warriors Wimberley gave up some big plays, but only a total of 164 yards and limited Pieper to only 6 points in the first of thre...
September 6, 2023
Most Read
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
Kyle, Main...
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
September 6, 2023
KYLE — At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, the Kyle Police Department responded to the 23000 block of IH-35 for reports of a welfare concern i...
Bond in murder case reduced
News, San Marcos
Bond in murder case reduced
By Natalie Frels 
August 30, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Following a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the case against Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, of Buda, Judge Tanner Neidhardt grante...
Hays CISD vies to keep students safe
Education, Hays County...
Hays CISD vies to keep students safe
By Megan Navarro 
August 30, 2023
HAYS COUNTY — In an effort to keep students safe, Hays CISD has implemented a dismissal order at all campuses that requires walkers to be the last to ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.