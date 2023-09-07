HCSO seeks public’s assistance in Buda homicide

BUDA — At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH-35 in Buda, to a report of an unconscious male near the gas pumps.

According to a news release by HCSO, deputies arrived on scene and located a male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Deputies immediately notified Hays County San Marcos EMS, which responded to the scene. The male victim was later pronounced dead by Hays County Justice of the Peace Sandra Bryant.

Detectives then responded to the scene and identified the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored four-door Chevrolet pickup truck with damage to the front passenger side bumper. The Chevrolet truck is equipped with chrome door handles and black rims with chrome center caps. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen leaving the area traveling northbound on the IH-35 service road, HCSO stated, adding that the convenience store’s surveillance cameras captured the incident and portions of the video will be released.

There was a press conference originally scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Public Safety Building, 810 South Stagecoach Trail in San Marcos. But it has a been postponed “due to developments in the case,” according to HCSO.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact Sgt. Mark Opiela with the HCSO at (512) 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or submit your information online to P3tips.com or the HCSO app.