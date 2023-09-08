Man arrested for murder, evading arrest in Buda

BUDA — A Kyle man was arrested and charged with murder and evading arrest with a vehicle in Buda.

At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16649 IH-35 (Insta-Fuel Travel Center) in Buda for a report of an unconscious male near the gas pumps.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Deputies immediately notified Hays County/San Marcos EMS who responded to the scene. The male subject was later pronounced deceased by Hays County Justice of the Peace Sandra Bryant.

Hays County detectives were able to positively identify the vehicle driven by the suspect through the camera footage at the store and a FLOCK camera hit. The information was sent to the patrol deputies and at approximately 7 p.m. that evening, a patrol deputy observed the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, the suspect, identified as Omar Guadalupe Galvan-Ochoa, 27, was located and arrested.

Galvan-Ochoa was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and murder, a first-degree felony, and was booked into the Hays County Jail on Sept. 8. A $100,000 bond was set for the evading arrest charge, but a bond has not been issued for the murder charge. According to HCSO, further charges may be pending.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Sergeant Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.