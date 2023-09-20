Subscribe
Seguin Matadors best Lehman Lobos
PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS Lehman Lobo Noah Long jumps over several players to gain yards. The Lobos were originally set to play the Seguin Matadors Thursday, Sept. 14, but due to a rain delay, the game was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. The Lobos ended the morning game with a 55-30 loss.
Staff Report on
September 20, 2023
  • Photo by Ursula Rogers Pictured, from left, Lehman Lobos quarterback Collin Richardson (No. 12) moves back before passing the ball as Seguin Matador Aedus Tobias (No. 35) attempts a sack and Zachary Mica (No. 91) is halted by Lobo Joshua Harmer (No. 64).

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers Lehman Lobo Noah Long jumps over several players to gain yards. The Lobos were originally set to play the Seguin Matadors Thursday, Sept. 14, but due to a rain delay, the game was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m...

Sports Briefs: Week of September 18, 2023
Lady Texans rebound from loss WIMBERLEY — Wimberley Texans Volleyball suffered a 3-0 loss to Davenport, but then rallied to shut out Bandera 3-0 last ...
September 20, 2023
Wimberley Texans beat Fredericksburg Billies
WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley Texans varsity football team scored early and often at Fredericksburg last Friday in a nondistrict game against the Billies....
September 20, 2023
Dripping Springs employees bake their best for PEC
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Pedernales Electric Cooperative invited its employees and families to the Dripping Springs office on Sept. 12 for a baking competit...
September 20, 2023
Most Read
Man arrested for murder, evading arrest in Buda
By Staff Report BUDA 
September 8, 2023
BUDA — A Kyle man was arrested and charged with murder and evading arrest with a vehicle in Buda. At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, th...
Hays CISD adopts new attendance policy
‘We don't see the kids as a number, but the way the state funds education, they see them as a number’
September 20, 2023
BUDA — Parents across Hays CISD are divided over the district’s new attendance policy, which states that a student could be unenrolled if they are abs...
HCSO seeks public’s assistance in Buda homicide
By Staff Report 
September 7, 2023
BUDA — At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH-35 in Buda, ...
