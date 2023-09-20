Seguin Matadors best Lehman Lobos

PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS Lehman Lobo Noah Long jumps over several players to gain yards. The Lobos were originally set to play the Seguin Matadors Thursday, Sept. 14, but due to a rain delay, the game was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. The Lobos ended the morning game with a 55-30 loss.
Photo by Ursula Rogers
Pictured, from left, Lehman Lobos quarterback Collin Richardson (No. 12) moves back before passing the ball as Seguin Matador Aedus Tobias (No. 35) attempts a sack and Zachary Mica (No. 91) is halted by Lobo Joshua Harmer (No. 64).
Photo by Ursula Rogers
Lehman Lobo Noah Long jumps over several players to gain yards. The Lobos were originally set to play the Seguin Matadors Thursday, Sept. 14, but due to a rain delay, the game was rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m...